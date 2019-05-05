JetHawks Nearly No-Hit in Sunday Defeat

LANCASTER, Calif. - Storm starter MacKenzie Gore threw five no-hit innings Sunday as Lake Elsinore took the series finale from Lancaster Sunday, 8-0. The JetHawks were held to a season-low two hits, the first of which did not come until the eighth inning.

Gore (3-0), one of baseball's top prospects, was as advertised in his sixth start of the season. The southpaw struck out seven in five innings without allowing a hit. He issued just two walks.

Lancaster (16-15) went without a hit until the eighth inning. Gore and Steven Wilson combined to throw seven no-hit innings, but the JetHawks finally got a hit in the eighth. Sean Bouchard led off the inning with a single off of Fred Schlichtholz to break up the no-hitter. Todd Czinege followed with a single, but the JetHawks left both men on base.

Lake Elsinore (13-18) took the lead in the third inning with a pair of runs. The Storm scored three in the fourth inning, capped off by a Jalen Washington two-run home run. Antonio Santos (1-2) allowed 11 hits in four innings, taking the loss.

The Storm finished with 15 hits, including a pair of home runs from Washington. The 11 hits Santos gave up were the most by a Lancaster starter this season.

Lancaster took two of three from the Storm after falling Sunday. The team heads into a league-way off day Monday at 16-15, three games back of Rancho Cucamonga in the South Division. Monday marks the team's first day off since April 21.

After Monday, the JetHawks welcome in the Stockton Ports for a three-game series starting Tuesday. First pitch from The Hangar is 6:35 pm.

