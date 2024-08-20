Six-Run Inning Lifts Tourists to Much Needed Win

August 20, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







GREENSBORO- The Asheville Tourists snapped a three-game skid with an impressive 6-1 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday night. The Tourists pitching trio of Derek True, Franny Cobos, and Railin Perez held Greensboro to only one run on four hits.

Asheville scored all six of their runs in the top of the seventh inning. Ryan Johnson's two-run double opened the scoring and gave the Tourists a 2-1 lead. Oliver Carrillo added a run with a Fielder's Choice. Carrillo's RBI was followed by back-to-back run-scoring singles from Korey Morton and Anthony Sherwin. Walker Janek capped the big inning with a Sac Fly. The Tourists sent 12 men to the plate in the frame and it was more than enough to salt the game away.

True drew the start and struck out seven Greensboro hitters in five innings pitched. Cobos moved his record on the season to 6-1 with two scoreless innings pitched out of the bullpen. Perez finished out the contest with a pair of shutout frames behind Cobos.

Narbe Cruz continued his hot hitting with a 2-for-4 performance. Cruz has reached base in 12 of his last 13 games and is batting .340 with a .415 on-base percentage during that stretch. Asheville and Greensboro are back in action on Wednesday night with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.