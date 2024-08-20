Moore Goes Deep in 3-1 Loss

August 20, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory, NC- Malcolm Moore hit his first professional homerun on Tuesday night, but a two-run seventh inning for the Bowling Green Hot Rods propelled the visiting team to a 3-1 win at LP Frans Stadium.

Moore, the Rangers 2024 1st round pick, left the yard in the second inning to give the Crawdads a 1-0 advantage. His first homer for Hickory (25-24, 53-62) would prove to be the lone scoring highlight on a five-hit effort for the club.

Aidan Curry had a very strong performance for Hickory, pitching five innings, allowing a single run on four hits.

The loss for Hickory against Bowling Green (31-15,67-45) increases the Hot Rods lead over Hickory to 7.5 games in the SAL South Division with 17 games remaining in the second half of the season.

Paul Bonzagni takes the hill for the Crawdads tomorrow at 7pm against the Hit Rods, searching for his second win in three starts. The Crawdads Pregame Show will air at 6:45pm on MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app and hickorycrawdads.com.

