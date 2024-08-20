Harney Dices out of the Bullpen, Hot Rods Win 3-1

Hickory, North Carolina - Sean Harney tossed 3.2 scoreless frames out of the bullpen, helping push the Bowling Green Hot Rods (31-15, 67-45) to a 3-1 victory over the Hickory Crawdads (25-24, 53-61) on Tuesday at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina.

The Crawdads plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the second against Bowling Green starter Marcus Johnson. Malcolm Moore lifted a solo homer over the right field wall to put Hickory up 1-0.

Bowling Green responded off Hickory starter Aidan Curry. Gregory Barrios singled and moved up to third on a base hit from Colton Ledbetter. A steal from Ledbetter allowed Barrios to score on the throw down and make it a 1-1 ballgame.

In the top of the seventh, the Hot Rods took the lead off Crawdads reliever D.J. Peters. Tatem Levins, Noah Myers, and Ryan Spikes all singled to load the bases. Raudelis Martinez worked a walk, scoring Levins from third to make it 2-1. Myers scored on a Barrios sacrifice fly, moving the score, 3-1.

Harney (2-0) earned the win, letting up one hit and striking out two over 3.2 scoreless innings. Peters (1-2) received the loss, allowing two runs on three hits with one walk. Drew Sommers (1) earned the save over 1.0 perfect inning of relief.

The Hot Rods and the Crawdads play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:00 PM CT. Bowling Green starts RHP Dylan Lesko (2-10, 6.27), while Hickory rolls out RHP Paul Bonzagni (1-0, 2.61).

