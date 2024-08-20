Brooklyn Sees Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped at Hands of Jersey Shore in 10-8 Seesaw Affair

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones were unable to notch a would-have-been season high fifth straight win on Tuesday night, instead falling to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 10-8. Brooklyn let an 8-2 lead slip away, as a six run sixth inning for Jersey Shore tied the game, and ultimately propelled them to the win.

Brooklyn left 12 men on the bases in the contest. The 'Clones had their fair share of opportunities, but settled for just a 2-for-15 night with runners in scoring position. From a pitching standpoint, of the 10 runs surrendered by Cyclones arms, only three were earned.

Four different Cyclones players pieced together multi-hit games, including RF D'Andre Smith who finished with 4 RBI. The former USC Trojan also obliterated one of Brooklyn's three home runs. Still, two errors in the field proved costly as Jersey Shore was able to mount a come-from-behind win.

RHP Jack Wenninger pitched better than his final line would indicate en route to a no-decision, holding the BlueClaws to two runs through five before things got dodgy in the sixth. RHP Jordany Ventura was tagged with the loss, despite giving Brooklyn 3.1 innings of relief work, during which he allowed only one earned run.

RHP Jaydenn Estanista collected the win for Jersey Shore, thanks to tossing two scoreless innings of relief. RHP Paxton Thompson snatched his second High-A save of the year.

The BlueClaws got the scoring started right from the jump. After 2B Trent Farquhar flied out to begin the ballgame, Jersey Shore notched consecutive base hits: a one-out double from SS Aiden Miller, followed by an RBI triple from 1B Keaton Anthony. RHP Jack Wenninger limited the damage though, retiring the next two men.

Brooklyn's response was immediate. In the home half, Brooklyn seized the lead just two batters in. After CF Nick Morabito singled to start the game, RF D'Andre Smith smashed his second home run of the season to give Brooklyn a 2-1 lead.

D'Andre Smith crushes his 2nd home run of the season in the bottom of the 1st to give the 'Clones a 2-1 edge.

The 'Clones weren't done yet in the frame. After 1B Kellum Clark laced a triple with one out, SS William Lugo launched a long ball of his own to push the lead to 4-1.

The teams would trade zeroes until the top of the fourth. After DH Felix Reyes doubled to start the frame and advanced to third, LF Troy Schreffler drove him in on an RBI groundout to pull the Claws within two.

Brooklyn got the run right back in the home half. After 2B Jefrey De Los Santos reached on fielder's choice and eventually advanced to third, he would come home to score on a wild pitch issued by LHP Danny Wilkinson. That meant Brooklyn regained its three-run lead at 5-2.

Gilbert Gomez's squad would again put up a crooked number in the fifth, when it plated three more runs. With one on and one out, 3B Junior Tilien became the third Cyclones player to smack a home run on the night, a two-run blast to make it 7-2.

Brooklyn would scratch across another, when Smith drove home DH Estarling Mercado with an RBI base knock. The 'Clones could have potentially put up an even more crooked number, but RHP Trey Dillard struck out Clark with the bases loaded to retire the side.

Jersey Shore's bats erupted in the sixth - so much so to pull them even with Brooklyn. After a groundout to begin the frame, the next three men would reach courtesy of a single, error and single. From there, Schreffler was plunked by Wenninger to bring in a run and make it 8-3.

Then, RF Jordan Viars would clobber a ball to deep right field, good enough for a sacrifice fly to make it 8-4. Brooklyn then made a pitching change, as RHP Alan Perdomo came on to relieve Wenninger.

Perdomo failed to record an out. The righty would hit a batter to load the bases. A pass ball then made it 8-5. From there, Farquhar drew a walk to load the bases again, bringing up Miller. The 2023 first rounder cleared the bases with a three-run triple to tie the game. Anthony would then line out to end the inning, but not before the damage was done.

In the eighth, the BlueClaws would seize their first lead since the first frame. After Schreffler singled to start the frame, Ventura retired the next two men on a popout and groundout, allowing Schreffler to take third. With the go-ahead run 90 feet from scoring and two outs, Farquhar hit a routine ground ball to second that went under the glove of Jefrey De Los Santos. That allowed Schreffler to score the go-ahead run, making it 9-8 in favor of the BlueClaws.

Jersey Shore tacked on a crucial run of insurance in the ninth, when Anthony crushed his third High-A home run to balloon the lead to 10-8.

Trailing by two entering the bottom of the ninth, Brooklyn put the leadoff man on when Jefrey De Los Santos drew a walk. Then, he was swapped out for INF Kevin Villavicencio as a pinch-runner. He would advance two bases, all the way up to third on a groundout when Jersey Shore's third baseman dropped the ball, allowing Villavicencio to grab the extra bag safely. Smith then drove him in on an RBI groundout to make it a 10-9 game. With the bases empty and two outs, C Chris Suero served a single to left, but was thrown out at second trying to stretch it to a double to end the ballgame.

Brooklyn and Jersey Shore return to action on Wednesday night at Maimonides Park. LHP Felipe De La Cruz (3-7, 4.40) is expected to take the ball for Brooklyn. He'll be opposed by RHP Casey Steward (2-2, 3.79 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. The contest will air live on SNY, the television home of the New York Mets.

