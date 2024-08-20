Renegades Crush Wilmington to Open Series

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned a dominant 10-0 victory over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Bhutan Night at Heritage Financial Park, maintaining their lead in the South Atlantic League North Division.

The Renegades took a no-hitter into the eighth inning before Johnathon Thomas legged out a bunt single with one out against Harrison Cohen. The pitching staff did not allow another hit the rest of the way, throwing their fourth one-hitter of the season, including their second in their last five games, and their fifth shutout in their last 11 games.

Baron Stuart put together arguably his best performance of the season. The right-hander did not allow a hit in six innings, inducing seven groundball outs and allowing just three baserunners to reach safely. He retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced.

In the first George Lombard singled and Garrett Martin drove him in with an RBI double off Jarlin Susana to put the Renegades in front 1-0.

Hudson Valley scored three more runs in the second. Coby Morales walked with one out in and scored on an Antonio Gomez RBI two-bagger. With the double, Gomez extended his on-base streak to 15 games. Anthony Hall followed with an RBI single to score Gomez, and Hall scored on a fielder's choice later in the inning to make it 4-0 Hudson Valley.

In the bottom of the third Brendan Jones and Dylan Jasso drew a pair of walks. Coby Morales brought in Jones with an RBI single in his High-A debut. Lombard scored both Jasso and Morales with a two-run single later in the frame to extend the Hudson Valley lead to 7-0. Lombard finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored.

The Renegades added an eighth run in the sixth. After Martin led off the frame with a walk, Dylan Jasso drove home Martin two batters later with an RBI double. Hudson Valley leads all of High-A with 211 doubles this season, including three on Tuesday night.

After a walk to Martin in the eighth, Jones launched a two-run shot to right field to make it 10-0, his second professional home run in 10 games. The centerfielder was on base four times with three walks and the long ball in his High-A debut.

Indigo Diaz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to finish off the victory. He has not allowed a run in six appearances with Hudson Valley.

The Renegades and Blue Rocks continue their series on Wednesday night at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Josh Grosz (2-1, 3.07) takes the mound for Hudson Valley and Riley Cornelio (6-10, 5.90) gets the start for Wilmington. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

