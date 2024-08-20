BlueClaws Rally Late, Hold on for 10-9 Win, Their 5th Straight

BROOKLYN, NY - The BlueClaws rallied from 8-2 down and held off Brooklyn 10-9 on Tuesday night at Maimonides Park for their fifth straight win. Aidan Miller tied the game with at three run triple in the sixth inning, the BlueClaws took the lead on an error, and Troy Schreffler ended it, throwing out Chris Suero, the tying run, trying to stretch a single into a double in the ninth.

Jersey Shore (25-24/63-52) has now won five in a row in a stretch that began last Thursday. They stayed within 1.5 games of first place Hudson Valley and remain tied for second place with Aberdeen, both winners on Tuesday night.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the top of the eighth inning when Trent Farquhar reached on an error allowing the go-ahead run, Troy Schreffler, to score from third base. Schreffler had singled to start the inning. Keaton Anthony added a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to put the BlueClaws up 10-8.

Paxton Thompson came on in the bottom of the ninth inning and gave up one run, but Schreffler threw out Suero at second from left field to end the game.

Trailing 8-2, the BlueClaws stormed back to tie the game with six runs in the top of the sixth inning. After three runs scored, Aidan Miller smacked a 3-run triple up the right field line to empty the bases and tie the game at eight.

After the BlueClaws had tied the game in the top of the sixth, Brandon Beckel made his Jersey Shore debut and got out of a big jam. Brooklyn put runners on second and third with nobody out but got a groundout and two strikeouts to escape the jam.

Jersey Shore jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI triple by Keaton Anthony. Brooklyn responded with two, two-run home runs in the bottom of the inning off Estibenzon Jimenez. D'Andre Smith (2) and William Lugo (7) each went deep to give Brooklyn a 4-1 lead.

Troy Schreffler drove in a run on a groundout to cut the lead to 4-2 in the fourth. The Cyclones tacked on four more in the bottom of the inning. Included in the rally was a two run home run by Junior Tilien (6) and an RBI single from Smith.

Jimenez, the BlueClaws starter, gave up four runs in two innings. Danny Wilkinson got five outs and allowed one run. Trey Dillard was charged with three runs in 1.1 innings of relief.

Jaydenn Estanista (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings. Thompson's save was his second with Jersey Shore.

Felix Reyes had three hits in the win. Miller had two and drove in three runs while Anthony had two and drove in a pair.

The series continues on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm. RHP Casey Steward starts for Jersey Shore.

