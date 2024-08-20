Grasshoppers Drop to Tourists, 6-1 in First Game of Home Series

August 20, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped the first game of its home series against the Asheville Tourists, 6-1 on Tuesday evening. The Tourists improved to 18-30 on the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 24-23. Asheville outhit Greensboro 7-4 while the Grasshoppers had one mishap.

Infielder Omar Alfonzo led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-3 with one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by infielder Termarr Johnson and catcher Shawn Ross.

Leading at the plate for the Tourists was infielder Narbe Cruz as he went 2-4 with a double and one run scored. Infielder Anthony Sherwin followed close behind as he went 2-4 with one RBI. Hits for Asheville were also recorded by Ryan Johnson, Oliver Carrillo, and Korey Morton.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Derek Diamond as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up one hit on six scoreless innings of work. Elijah Birdsong took the loss for the Grasshoppers and he fell to 4-2 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Asheville was righthanded pitcher Derek True as he tallied seven strikeouts and gave up four hits, one earned run, and one free base on five innings of work. Franny Cobos recorded the win for the Tourists and improved to 6-1 on the season.

