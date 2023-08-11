Six Home Runs Lift Grasshoppers over the Drive, 14-4 Wednesday Evening

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dominated the Greenville Drive 14-4 on Wednesday, August 9. The Grasshoppers improved to 18-19 in the second half of the season while the Drive fell to 18-20. Greensboro outhit Greenville 16-4 while the Drive had one mishap.

Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers was infielder Josiah Sightler as he went 3-5 with one home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Following close behind was outfielder Jase Bowen as he went 3-5 with one home run, one double, four RBI, and two runs scored. Jack Brannigan tallied two home runs for the Hoppers as Sammy Siani and Brenden Dixon recorded one.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was Po-Yu Chen as he recorded a season-high 12 strikeouts and gave up two hits and two free bases on 4.2 scoreless innings of work. Julian Bosnic recorded his first win of the season for the Grasshoppers.

Jordan DiValerio took the loss for the Drive and fell to 4-5 on the season.

