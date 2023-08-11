Anthony, Teel Highlight Drive Players on Top 100 Prospects List

MLB Pipeline, the official draft and prospect coverage wing of Major League Baseball, released its mid-season re-rank of Minor League Baseball's and each MLB organization's top prospects on Thursday, highlighting budding stars who have caught the eye of the league's talent evaluators.

Two current rostered Greenville Drive players, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel checked in on the Top 100 list at 37 and 88 respectively, while two former Drive standouts, Marcleo Mayer and Ceddanne Rafaela placed 11 and 78 respectively.

Anthony, called up to Greenville in June, raced out to a hot start in his High-A career, eclipsing the double-digit home run mark in just 30 games in Greenville. Anthony recorded his 11th homer of the year on August putting him one behind season leader, Blaze Jordan who was called up to Portland at the All-Star break. Comparatively, Jordan recorded 12 home runs in 73 games for Greenville this season while Anthony's 11 homers have come in just 36 games. The Florida native was drafted by the Red Sox in 2022 with the 79th overall pick.

Kyle Teel recently made headlines after skipping Single-A Salem and reporting to Greenville after just three games at the rookie ball level following the 2023 MLB Draft where the Red Sox selected him with the 14th overall pick. The quickdraw catcher was highly touted during his high school days before he went onto a collegiate career at the University of Virginia. Teel picked up 2023 ACC Player of the Year honors while at Virginia and was named First-Team All-American by six different baseball publications. Thus far, Teel has caught two games for the Drive amassing six hits in 10 at-bats and recording five RBI. He's a perfect two-for-two on caught stealing attempts as well.

But beyond the Top 100, MLB Pipeline also re-ranked the top prospects by organization with a Top 30 list for each. The Red Sox Top 30 includes eight currently rostered Drive players including: Anthony (2nd), Teel (4th), Luis Perales (10th), Angel Bastardo (16th), Eddinson Paulino (21st), Dalton Rogers (27th), Cutter Coffey (29th), and Allan Castro (30th).

The Red Sox Top 30 List also includes six players now at AA Portland who played for the Drive this season including: Mayer (1st), Wikelman Gonzalez (9th), Brainer Bonaci (11th), Jordan (12th), Nathan Hickey (15th), and Chase Meidroth (20th).

