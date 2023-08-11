Grasshoppers Defeat the Drive, 8-7 in Extra Innings Thursday Evening

August 11, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Greenville Drive, 8-7 in extra innings on Thursday, August 10. The Grasshoppers improved to 19-19 in the second half of the season while the Drive fell to 18-21. Greensboro outhit Greenville 14-12 as the Dive had two mishaps to the Grasshoppers one.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was catcher Shawn Ross as he went 3-5 with two home runs, three RBI, and two runs scored. Following close behind was outfielder Tres Gonzalez as he went 3-5 with one run scored. Jase Bowen and Jack Brannigan also recorded home runs for Greensboro.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Bubba Chandler as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up four hits, three runs (two earned), and three free bases on three innings of work. Cy Nielson recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 3-2 on the season.

Brock Bell took the loss for the Drive and fell to 3-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their away series against the Drive tonight, Friday, August 11. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.