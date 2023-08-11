Rome Professional Baseball Ushers in a New Era

August 11, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release







ROME, GA - For over twenty years, Rome Professional Baseball has proudly donned the Braves' iconic tomahawk across its chest. From Jeff Francoeur in 2003, Ronald Acuña Jr in 2016, to Michael Harris II in 2021, there have been countless Atlanta Braves stars to come through Rome. Every single one of them donned Rome's classic column logo.

After twenty proud years as the Rome Braves, the time has come to usher in a new era of Minor League Baseball in Rome, Georgia. In 2024, the Rome Professional Baseball Club will take the field under a new name. Our mission is to give the Rome community a brand as unique and special as the area itself is. For Braves fans, our long-standing affiliation with the Atlanta Braves will continue for years to come, however we want to create an identity that fans across the region can proudly claim and call their own.

As we look to the future, we recognize the importance of a team name that resonates with our diverse fanbase and embodies the spirit of Rome. We believe that the power of our community lies in its unity and shared values, and we want our team's name to reflect these ideals.

With our deep ties to the Rome community, it is imperative to let their voice be heard. That is why beginning Friday August 11th, fans can submit their ideas for new names of the Rome Professional Baseball Club. Fans can fill out the form on our website, or print out a form and mail it in. Submissions will be open from August 11th to August 18th.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.