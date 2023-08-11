HVR Game Notes - August 11, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (58-47, 19-20) vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws (57-47, 22-17)

LHP Brock Selvidge (2-0, 1.93 ERA) vs. LHP Samuel Aldegheri (First Start)

| Game 106 | Home Game 52 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | Aug. 11, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

WE JUST CAME FROM THE SHORE:The Hudson Valley Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park to host the Jersey Shore BlueClaws for the first time this season. The Renegades played a pair of series down in Lakewood, NJ where they recorded a 9-3 record against the Philadelphia Phillies High-A affiliate.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades fell short on Thursday night 2-1 to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. In his first start off the injured list, Tyrone Yulie allowed just one run in 3.2 innings. After Jersey Shore scored in the second, Jared Serna plated Spencer Jones with an RBI single in the eighth. Anthony Quirion collected a run-scoring single in the ninth. Luis Velasquez tossed three scoreless frames out of the bullpen while Clay Aguilar allowed an unearned run in 2.1 innings.

DOUBLES MACHINE: Spencer Jones tallied his 25th double of the season on Tuesday night against Jersey Shore. Jones currently leads all New York Yankees Minor Leaugers in doubles and ranks second in the South Atlantic League, only trailing Dylan Beavers (26) from Aberdeen. Jared Serna is a close second in the Yankees system, collecting 21 doubles between Single-A Tampa and Hudson Valley. Jones is currently tied with Joe Pomierski (1996) for the most doubles in a season by a Renegades batter.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles currently holds the Renegades' longest active on-base streak at 26 games. The former Maryland Terrapin has reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. It's currently the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League and High-A, while his streak is the seventh-longest in MiLB. Cowles surpassed Josh Breaux (2021) and Ezequiel Duran (2021) on Wednesday for the Yankees era franchise record which stood at 24 games. Emeel Salem (2007) owns the all-time record with a 35 game on-base streak.

GETTING HOT:Over the course of the last 13 games, Christopher Familia is hitting .333/.439/.729 with one double, six home runs, 11 RBIs, eight walks, and 11 runs. He's collected a hit in 13 of his last 17 games played. His six home runs since July 21 are tied for the second-most in High-A.

PAVING THE WAY:Since June 1st, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff owns the second-best ERA in Minor League baseball with 3.03 ERA in this span. Hudson Valley pitching has also punched out a High-A best 610 batters in 505.1 innings during this span. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) sit fifth with a 3.44 ERA.

SPENCE HENCE POWER:After a two home run performance in Hickory on July 30, Spencer Henson is now tied with Everson Pereira for the most home runs in franchise history. Henson clubbed 10 home runs last year and is currently leading the 'Gades this season with 13 blasts. His season long10-game hitting streak was snapped on Saturday night.

IN COHEN WE TRUST:With another scoreless outing on Wednesday against Jersey Shore, Renegades reliever Harrison Cohen extended his scoreless streak to 13.0 innings. Over his last eight plus appearances, the Syosset, N.Y. native has allowed just four hits and four walks while striking out 15 batters. The run to cross home plate came back on July 5 in Jersey Shore.

WELCOME TO THE YANKEES ORG:In his High-A debut on Wednesday, Jared Wegner went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the loss to Jersey Shore. Since being selected in the 9th round by the New York Yankees in the 2023 MLB Draft, the former Arkansas Razorback is 9-for-25 with four doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs, and four runs across three different levels. Wegner has reached base safely in six of his first seven games of his Minor League career.

INTO THE TOP 100:Baseball America released its in-season Top 100 Prospects list update on Friday, and the Yankees claimed seven players on the list. 2023 Renegades Chase Hampton (#58) and Spencer Jones (#86) moved up the list. They were joined by former Renegades Oswald Peraza (#57), Jasson Domínguez (#64), Austin Wells (#85) and Everson Pereira (#79). Roderick Arias (#97) entered the list for the first time.

A NEW NO. 1:On Thursday, MLB Pipeline reshuffled the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects list, with Spencer Jones becoming the new No. 1 prospect in the organization. Current Renegades on the roster listed are Brock Selvidge (#13), Zach Messinger (#18), Jared Serna (#20), Brendan Beck (#21), and Anthony Hall (#22). Other 2023 Renegades included on the list are Chase Hampton (#4), Drew Thorpe (#5), Ben Rice (#23), Agustin Ramírez (#24), and Danny Watson (#29).

BLUECLAW TRAPS:In 15 games against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws this season, the Renegades bullpen has allowed just 11 ER in 49.2 innings tossed. Their 1.99 ERA is the best against Jersey Shore in the South Atlantic League and as a team, Hudson Valley owns a 2.79 ERA. The BlueClaws have been shutout six times this season, with three coming against the Renegades. The Brooklyn Cyclones, Hickory Crawdads, and Wilmington Blue Rocks each own one shutout against them this season.

