Sioux City Bullpen Clamps Cleburne

SIOUX CITY, Iowa. - The Sioux City Explorers got 3.2 scoreless innings from their bullpen with eight strikeouts, as the Cleburne Railroaders dropped game one of the series by the score of 5-3 on Wednesday night at Lewis and Clark Park.

It didn't take long for Sioux City (49-39) to take the game's first lead in the first. Kyle Wren led off the inning with a triple and came in to score two pitches later via an RBI single from Drew Stankiewicz.

Cleburne (53-36) answered with a three-run top of the fourth to take the lead. Zach Nehrir and Logan Trowbridge drew bases-loaded walks against Sioux City starter Eric Karch (5-6), then K.C. Huth lifted a sacrifice fly.

Jeremy Hazelbaker skied a solo homer to start the bottom of the fourth, trimming the Cleburne lead to 3-2. The X's then took the lead themselves with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, as Stankiewicz singled home one and Nate Samson drove in the other with a fielder's choice grounder.

Samson provided insurance in the seventh with a two-out RBI triple.

The Railroaders threatened several times late, putting the leadoff man on in four of the last five innings but failing to score him in each instance. Matt Pobereyko worked around a leadoff walk in the top of the ninth to secure his 24th save of the season.

Jesus Sanchez (9-4) took the loss for Cleburne, allowing eight hits and four runs over six innings of work.

The Railroaders and Explorers continue the series on Thursday night at 7:12 PM. Charlie Gillies (5-7, 3.62) gets the ball for Cleburne, while Sioux City will counter with fellow right-hander Taylor Jordan (5-10, 4.72).

