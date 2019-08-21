Big Homers, Big Innings Lift Goldeyes

ROSEMONT, IL - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (49-39) beat the Chicago Dogs 14-4 at Impact Field on Wednesday night.

Trailing 3-1 in the top of the fifth, the Goldeyes rallied for seven runs to take the lead for the remainder of the game. Dominic Ficociello and Alex Perez opened the frame with back-to-back doubles to pull Winnipeg within 3-2. Two batters later, Kevin Garcia singled through the left side to score Perez with the tying run. After Tyler Marincov singled to centre, Wes Darvill walked to load the bases. Reggie Abercrombie singled through the left side to plate Garcia and Marincov with the go-ahead runs. Jalen Miller relieved Dogs' starter Carlos Zambrano, and the Goldeyes opened an 8-3 lead when Kyle Martin blasted a three-run home run to right.

In the top of the sixth, Adrian Marin drew a leadoff walk, stole second, and scored when Darvill singled through the right side.

Marin doubled home Willy Garcia with two outs in the seventh to make it 10-3 Goldeyes.

The Dogs cut the lead to 10-4 in the bottom of the seventh when David Olmedo-Barrera hit a solo home run to left-centre with one out.

The Goldeyes answered back in the top of the eighth. Singles from Marincov and Darvill and a walk to Martin set up a grand slam to left-centre from Willy Garcia. It was Garcia's third grand slam of the season, and his second against Chicago.

Goldeyes' starter Kevin Hilton (4-10) picked up the win, allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits in six and two-thirds innings. Hilton walked five and struck out one. Hilton retired 10 consecutive batters from the bottom of the fourth until Olmedo-Barrera's home run in the seventh.

Zambrano (3-1) took the loss for Chicago (52-36), allowing seven runs, six earned, on seven hits in four and one-third innings. Zambrano walked one and struck out three.

Justin Kamplain and Joel Bender combined for two and one-third shutout innings in relief of Hilton.

Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third on a solo home run to left from Gustavo Pierre.

Winnipeg tied the game in the fourth when Martin reached on an error by Pierre at shortstop that allowed Darvill to score.

The Dogs re-took the lead in the bottom of the fourth on an Edwin Arroyo bases loaded fielder's choice and a two-out throwing error.

Marincov has hit safely in eight consecutive games. All nine Goldeyes' starters had at least one hit, with Darvill collecting three hits and three runs.

