Silvertips Finalize 2024-25 Opening Night Roster
September 20, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially finalized their Opening Night roster ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Silvertips will carry 26 total players, including 15 forwards, nine defensemen and two goalies to start the year.
The roster is as follows (listed in numerical order):
#3 Cameron Sytsma (D, '06)
#5 Eric Jamieson (D, '05)
#8 Caden Brown (F, '05)
#9 Landon DuPont (D, '09)
#10 Beau Courtney (F, '04)
#11 Carter Bear (F, '06)
#12 Rhys Jamieson (F, '08)
#15 Clarke Schaefer (F, '07)
#16 Dominik Rymon (F, '04)
#17 Julius Miettinen (F. '06)
#18 Ethan Makokis (D, '07)
#19 Nolan Chastko (F, '05)
#21 Tyler MacKenzie (F, '04)
#22 Jesse Heslop (F, '06)
#23 Rylan Pearce (D, '05)
#24 Tarin Smith (D, '06)
#25 Lukas Kaplan (F, '07)
#26 Andrew Petruk (F, '05)
#27 Julien Maze (F, '07)
#31 Jesse Sanche (G, '06)
#37 Beck Boiteau (G, '06)
#42 Brek Liske (D, '08)
#44 Kaeson Fisher (D, '07)
#45 Owen Cooper (F, '08)
#47 Kaden Hammell (D, '05)
#49 Caine Wilke (F, '08)
