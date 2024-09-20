Silvertips Finalize 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

September 20, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially finalized their Opening Night roster ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Silvertips will carry 26 total players, including 15 forwards, nine defensemen and two goalies to start the year.

The roster is as follows (listed in numerical order):

#3 Cameron Sytsma (D, '06)

#5 Eric Jamieson (D, '05)

#8 Caden Brown (F, '05)

#9 Landon DuPont (D, '09)

#10 Beau Courtney (F, '04)

#11 Carter Bear (F, '06)

#12 Rhys Jamieson (F, '08)

#15 Clarke Schaefer (F, '07)

#16 Dominik Rymon (F, '04)

#17 Julius Miettinen (F. '06)

#18 Ethan Makokis (D, '07)

#19 Nolan Chastko (F, '05)

#21 Tyler MacKenzie (F, '04)

#22 Jesse Heslop (F, '06)

#23 Rylan Pearce (D, '05)

#24 Tarin Smith (D, '06)

#25 Lukas Kaplan (F, '07)

#26 Andrew Petruk (F, '05)

#27 Julien Maze (F, '07)

#31 Jesse Sanche (G, '06)

#37 Beck Boiteau (G, '06)

#42 Brek Liske (D, '08)

#44 Kaeson Fisher (D, '07)

#45 Owen Cooper (F, '08)

#47 Kaden Hammell (D, '05)

#49 Caine Wilke (F, '08)

