Cougars Announce Carls Jr. Prince George as Official Jersey Sponsor

September 20, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Prince George, BC - The Prince George Cougars are proud to announce Carl's Jr. Prince George as the new jersey sponsor for the 2024-25 season.

Known for their chargrilled burgers and hand-breaded chicken, Carl's Jr. is more than a restaurant; it's a pillar of the Prince George community. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to hometown values and excellence, both on and off the ice.

"We're excited for another great season with the Cougars! This team embodies hard work and dedication, and we're thrilled to sponsor their jerseys," said Kim Gill, Franchise Owner of Carl's Jr. Prince George. "As a local, I'm proud to support the team and bring together fans of Carl's Jr. and the Cougars. Stop by our Westwood and Hart locations - you never know who you'll see!"

As the official helmet and now jersey sponsor, Carl's Jr. will have a prominent spot on the left side of the team's home and away jerseys. They will also continue their Replay of the Game sponsorship, 50/50 sponsorship, and Game Highlights.

"We're thrilled to extend our partnership with Carl's Jr.," said Cougars Director of Business Taylor Dakers. "Their support has been tremendous, and we're excited to make them our official jersey sponsor."

The Cougars will debut the new jersey patch in their season opener this weekend against the Spokane Chiefs. You can secure your seats HERE.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.