Preview: Americans at Royals - September 20

September 20, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Friday, September 20 | Victoria, B.C. | Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: The Americans wrapped up their pre-season schedule with a 5-4 shootout win over the Wenatchee Wild Sunday afternoon. After seeing their 3-1 lead through two periods turn into a 4-3 deficit in the third, Jordan Gavin scored the tying goal with 2:08 remaining to send the game to overtime. Tri-City killed off a late third-period penalty that carried into overtime before the game went to a shootout. Cruz Pavao scored the lone goal of the shootout while Kyle Kelsey stopped all three attempts by Wenatchee for the 5-4 win.

VS VICTORIA: The Americans open the 2024-25 season with their lone trip to Vancouver Island this year. It's the third straight year they've opened the season on the road against a B.C. Division opponent as they've begun the past two seasons at the C.N. Centre against the Prince George Cougars. In each of the past three years the Americans made their only trip to Victoria just before the Christmas Break. In 2023-24 Tri-City dropped all four meetings against the Royals, including 3-2 and 4-3 decisions in Victoria. At home Tri-City fell by scores of 5-1 (Nov 21) and 6-4 (Mar 1).

The Ferguson Waterworks home opener is set for Saturday, October 5 against the Kelowna Rockets. Click here for ticket options.

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

