A Letter from WHL Commissioner Dan Near to Open the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season

September 20, 2024







I'm so pleased to connect with you, on the first opening weekend of my time at the Western Hockey League, to celebrate the launch of our 59th season.

The start of the hockey season is meaningful in so many ways and we're honoured and humbled that so many stakeholders - Clubs, Partners, Media, Fans, and Support staff, to name a few - are once again ready for us to drop the puck.

Our 22 Clubs across Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest belong to their communities. We represent a point of passion. We win together, we lose together, and through the rigors of a 68-game schedule, we ride the roller coaster of excitement and adversity as all 22 battle for the Ed Chynoweth Cup and, ultimately, the Memorial Cup.

What's unique about the WHL is our commitment to developing players on and off the ice. For every player who graduates to the professional ranks, we are equally proud of those who use their WHL Scholarship to pursue their education and mature into adults prepared to take on the challenges of life.

This year, we welcome new and fresh faces looking to make an impression on their communities and fans. We anticipate the return of our veterans - in particular, those participating in NHL camps - who will lead, set examples, and accept the responsibilities that come with a new season where everyone begins undefeated!

We're very proud to have partnered with Juno Award winning artists, The Arkells, to compile a short video to celebrate the launch of the season. Click the image below to enjoy.

I look forward to meeting and seeing all of you along the journey this season.

