Chiefs Open 2024-25 Season on the Road vs Cougars
September 20, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Prince George, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs will kick of the 2024-25 regular season campaign on the road Friday night as they take on the Prince George Cougars for the first time since the two clubs met in the 2023-24 WHL Playoffs in April.
LOCATION: CN Centre
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
ON YOUR DEVICE: Download the official CHL Mobile App.
