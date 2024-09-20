Broncos Host Blades in WHL Regular Season Opener

September 20, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos (0-0-0-0) begin the 2024-25 WHL campaign with a home-at-home series with the Saskatoon Blades (0-0-0-0) Friday night at innovationPlex, as the Broncos return to the East Division after winning the Central Division crown in the 2023-24 season.

This will be the first of a home-at-home with tomorrow's game at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.

There's plenty of events and opportunities to come out to innovationPlex as the Broncos will be raising their Central Division Championship banner to the rafters after finishing second in the Eastern Conference in 2023-2024.

Innovation will be putting on a pre-game tailgate party from 5-6 PM in the innovationPlex lobby where you can get a burger, bag of chips and a pop for $8. The 50/50 draw for the home-opener was seeded at $5000 but has risen to already $10,000 with just two days to go before the door even open.

Game time is set for 7 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.