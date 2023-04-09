Silver Knights Triumph Over Firebirds In Overtime, 3-2

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 3-2, on the road on Sunday afternoon. Defenseman Dysin Mayo scored his first goal as a Silver Knight to win the game in overtime.

Gage Quinney put the Knights on the board first with a power-play goal, assisted by Sheldon Rempal and Sakari Manninen. Rempal's primary assist was his 200th career AHL point. That goal would be the only goal of the first period.

The second period remained scoreless throughout.

Coachella responded with back-to-back goals in the third period to give them their first lead of the game.

Brendan Brisson would then tie the game at two with another power-play goal late in the third. Assisted by Quinney and Rempal for their second points of the game, his goal sent the game to overtime.

Mayo, assisted by Quinney for his third point of the evening, buried the puck in overtime to secure a 3-2 victory for the Silver Knights. Brisson collected the secondary assist on the goal.

