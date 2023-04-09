Wranglers Ground Gulls for Win No.50

April 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers (50-15-3) were in San Diego on Saturday night facing the Gulls for the final time this season, edging out a 3-2 victory to sweep the season series (8-0-0). They have now picked up points in 14 straight games. (13-0-1).

Dryden Hunt had a goal and an assist for Calgary, while Connor Zary notched his 21st tally of the season. Matthew Phillips scored his 14th game-winning goal of the season to help propel the Wranglers past the Gulls, extending his scoring streak to nine games in the process. Nick DeSimone added two helpers and now has 15 points (2g, 12a) in his last 12 games.

Oscar Dansk picked up his eighth win of the season between the pipes, turning aside 21 of 23 shots he faced in the game. With the 'W' Dansk improves to 5-0-1 in his last six decisions.

CGY Goal Scorers - Dryden Hunt - Connor Zary - Matthew Phillips

The Wranglers got on the scoreboard early in the first period, wasting little time on their first powerplay chance of the game. Just seven seconds into the man-advantage, Dryden Hunt ripped a shot by goaltender Gage Alexander to give the Wranglers an early 1-0 lead.

Connor Zary would add to the Calgary lead after picking off an outlet pass in the neutral zone, skating into the Gulls end and banking the puck off the back of the pad of Alexander and into the net.

San Diego would have an answer, however.

Connor Hvidston scored his first goal of the season to draw the Gulls within one, and Benoit-Olivier Groulx would tie the game with his 18th goal of the season, shorthanded.

2-2 after 20 minutes.

Calgary did a good job limiting chances in the second period, holding the Gulls without a shot until the 12:57 mark and allowing just three total in the frame.

The Wranglers would take the lead on the powerplay at 7:24, as Phillips snapped a shot up and under the bar for his 36th goal of the season. He has 16 points (8g, 8a) on his current nine-game scoring streak.

3-2 through two periods of play.

The third period was scoreless, as Calgary killed off two penalties in the frame. They went 6/6 in the game to improve to 85.1 percent (%) efficiency - best in the AHL.

Dansk made eight saves in the final period to seal it for the Wranglers, who defeated the Gulls by a score of 3-2.

The Wranglers will wrap up their regular season with three games in Abbotsford against the Canucks beginning on April 12, 2023.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.