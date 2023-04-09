Silver Knights Sign Defenseman Noah Carroll

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, April 9, that the Silver Knights have signed defenseman Noah Carroll to a one-year AHL contract for the 2023-24 season. Carroll will join the Silver Knights for the remainder of the 2022-23 season on a professional tryout agreement.

Carroll, 25, has appeared in five games with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates after completing his fourth season at the University of New Brunswick. The Strathroy, Ontario native notched a goal and three points in five games with Savannah, along with a plus-2 rating. Carroll finished the 2022-23 season at the University of New Brunswick with seven assists in 28 games and a plus-20 rating.

A sixth-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016, Carroll appeared in 88 collegiate games for New Brunswick from 2018-2023, with no games played in 2020-21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Carroll collected a goal and 18 points, as well as 133 penalty minutes. He won USports championships with New Brunswick in 2019 and 2023.

Prior to college, Carroll played four seasons of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League, totaling 256 games from 2014-2018 with the Guelph Storm and Soo Greyhounds and serving as an assistant captain with the Greyhounds in 2017-18. Carroll posted 17 goals, 92 points, and 206 penalty minutes during his junior career.

Carroll will wear jersey number 87 with the Silver Knights.

Noah Carroll, Defenseman

Hometown: Strathroy, Ontario

Height: 6-1

Weight: 185 lbs.

Age: 25

Notes:

Signed professional tryout agreement with Henderson on April 9

Signed to AHL contract for the 2023-24 season

Drafted in sixth round (164th overall) of 2016 NHL Draft by Carolina

Posted one goal and three points in five games with ECHL Savannah this season

USports Champion in 2019 and 2023

One goal, 18 points, and 133 PIM in 88 career USports games

17 goals and 92 points in 256 career OHL games with Guelph and Soo

