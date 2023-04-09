Anaheim Ducks Recall Drew Helleson from San Diego
April 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Ducks have recalled defenseman Drew Helleson from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Helleson, 21 (3/26/01), recorded 5-13=18 points and 50 penalty minutes (PIM) in 63 AHL games with San Diego this season, third among Gulls blueliners in scoring and tied for third in assists. The 6-3, 204-pound defenseman has appeared in 80 career AHL contests with the Gulls, earning 5-15 points and 54 PIM.
A native of Farmington, Minn., Helleson represented Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, recording one assist in three tournament contests. He helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship, scoring 2-2=4 points with a +9 rating in seven tournament games to lead all defensemen in goals. He also helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2018 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and bronze at the 2019 U-18 World Championship.
Acquired by Anaheim from Colorado with a 2023 second-round selection in the NHL Draft for Josh Manson, Helleson collected 9-37=46 points with a +26 rating in 82 career NCAA games with Boston College from 2019-22, leading team blueliners in scoring in 2021-22 (4-21=25) and 2020-21 (4-11=15). He was named to the NCAA Second All-American Team, a Hockey East First Team All-Star and the Best Defensive Defenseman in 2020-21. â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯
