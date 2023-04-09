Anaheim Ducks Recall Drew Helleson from San Diego

April 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Ducks have recalled defenseman Drew Helleson from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Helleson, 21 (3/26/01), recorded 5-13=18 points and 50 penalty minutes (PIM) in 63 AHL games with San Diego this season, third among Gulls blueliners in scoring and tied for third in assists. The 6-3, 204-pound defenseman has appeared in 80 career AHL contests with the Gulls, earning 5-15 points and 54 PIM.

A native of Farmington, Minn., Helleson represented Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, recording one assist in three tournament contests. He helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship, scoring 2-2=4 points with a +9 rating in seven tournament games to lead all defensemen in goals. He also helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2018 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and bronze at the 2019 U-18 World Championship.

Acquired by Anaheim from Colorado with a 2023 second-round selection in the NHL Draft for Josh Manson, Helleson collected 9-37=46 points with a +26 rating in 82 career NCAA games with Boston College from 2019-22, leading team blueliners in scoring in 2021-22 (4-21=25) and 2020-21 (4-11=15). He was named to the NCAA Second All-American Team, a Hockey East First Team All-Star and the Best Defensive Defenseman in 2020-21. â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯â¯

SanDiegoGulls.com

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.