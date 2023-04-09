Goaltender Dylan Wells Recalled from Idaho

April 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars' Goaltender Dylan Wells

(Texas Stars, Credit: Coachella Valley Firebirds ) Texas Stars' Goaltender Dylan Wells(Texas Stars, Credit: Coachella Valley Firebirds )

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Dylan Wells has been recalled from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and reassigned to Texas.

Wells, 25, has appeared in three games for Texas since he was acquired in a trade March 2. He made his Stars debut March 8 at Bakersfield, stopping 33 of 39 shots in a 6-5 loss. Wells earned a pair of wins during his stint with the Steelheads, going 2-0-0 with a 1.99 GAA and .934 SV%.

The goaltender started the season in the Chicago Blackhawks organization, where he went 9-6-1 for the Rockford IceHogs with a 2.96 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. Wells made his NHL debut for the Blackhawks on Nov. 5, a relief appearance at Winnipeg, where he stopped 12 of 13 shots.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound native of St. Catharines, Ontario was originally selected by Edmonton in the fifth round (123rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Images from this story



Texas Stars' Goaltender Dylan Wells

(Coachella Valley Firebirds )

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.