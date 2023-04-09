Checkers Drop 5-2 Contest in Hershey

The Checkers headed to Hershey on Saturday night but couldn't get back in the win column, unfortunately falling to the Bears 5-2.

The two sides traded tallies through the first 40 minutes, with the Checkers twice responding to even the score. First it was Dennis Cesana answering Hershey's opening strike in the first period with his first pro goal.

Then, after the Bears were able to slip one past Mack Guzda to regain the lead midway through the second, Charlotte - still pressuring hard - were able to answer back during a power play with a beautifully redirected goal from Gerry Mayhew on a Lucas Carlsson shot. With that assist, the latter earned his 51st point to set the franchise record for most points by a defenseman in a single-season.

Momentum shifted from there, though, as Hendrix Lapierre completed his hat trick late in the second and Hershey snatched control of the game. In the third the Bears were able to put one into the back of the net to extend their lead. Despite the best efforts from the Checkers down the stretch, Hersey hit an empty netter late to secure the 5-2 win.

NOTES

Even with tonight's loss, the Checkers have clinched a playoff spot courtesy of Bridgeport's loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ... The Checkers are now 4-3-0-0 against the Bears this season ... Lucas Carlsson is one of five AHL defensemen to hit the 51-point mark this season ... Carlsson's 51st point broke a franchise record originally held by now assistant coach Bobby Sanguinetti ... Dennis Cesana's goal was his first as a pro ... Carlsson has points in four straight games ... Tonight was Riley Nash's 14th multi-point game of the season ... Tonight was Mack Guzda's first start for Charlotte since March 25 ... Ryan McAllister made his pro debut tonight ... Justin Sourdif, Riley Bezeau, Ethan Keppen, Mark Senden, Josh Davies, Dominic Franco and Calle Sjalin were the scratches for Charlotte

