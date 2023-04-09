Goaltender Jesper Vikman Joins Silver Knights
April 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, April 9, that the Silver Knights have signed goaltender Jesper Vikman to a tryout agreement for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Vikman, 21, completed his second Western Hockey League season with the Vancouver Giants in 2022-23. The native of Stockholm, Sweden finished the season with a 19-21-1 record for Vancouver, a 3.29 goals-against average, and a .903 save percentage.
A fifth-round draft pick of the Golden Knights in 2020, Vikman finished his WHL career with a 36-36-3 record, a 3.19 goals-against average, and a .903 save percentage.
Prior to playing North America, Vikman played 36 career games in the J20 SuperElit league in Sweden, posting a 15-18-0 record and a 3.45 goals-against average for AIK.
Vikman will wear jersey number 34 with the Silver Knights.
Jesper Vikman, Goaltender
Hometown: Stockholm, Sweden
Height: 6-3
Weight: 205 lbs.
Age: 21
Notes:
Signed tryout agreement with Henderson on April 9
Drafted in fifth round (125th overall) of 2020 NHL Draft by Vegas
19-21-1, 3.29 GAA, .903 save percentage in 2022-23 with WHL Vancouver
36-36-3, 3.19 GAA, .903 save percentage in 80 career WHL games
15-18-0, 3.45 GAA in 36 career J20 SuperElit games
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2023
- Goaltender Dylan Wells Recalled from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Goaltender Jesper Vikman Joins Silver Knights - Henderson Silver Knights
- Checkers Drop 5-2 Contest in Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Roadrunners Clinch Playoff Berth with Overtime Standings Point against Texas Saturday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Downed by Wranglers, 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Wranglers Ground Gulls for Win No.50 - Calgary Wranglers
- Klimovich Scores Lone Goal as Canucks Fall 2-1 to Ontario - Abbotsford Canucks
- Studenic Scores in Overtime, Stars Sweep Roadrunners - Texas Stars
- Tucson Roadrunners Clinch 2023 Calder Cup Playoff Berth - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.