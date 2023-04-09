Goaltender Jesper Vikman Joins Silver Knights

April 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, April 9, that the Silver Knights have signed goaltender Jesper Vikman to a tryout agreement for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Vikman, 21, completed his second Western Hockey League season with the Vancouver Giants in 2022-23. The native of Stockholm, Sweden finished the season with a 19-21-1 record for Vancouver, a 3.29 goals-against average, and a .903 save percentage.

A fifth-round draft pick of the Golden Knights in 2020, Vikman finished his WHL career with a 36-36-3 record, a 3.19 goals-against average, and a .903 save percentage.

Prior to playing North America, Vikman played 36 career games in the J20 SuperElit league in Sweden, posting a 15-18-0 record and a 3.45 goals-against average for AIK.

Vikman will wear jersey number 34 with the Silver Knights.

Jesper Vikman, Goaltender

Hometown: Stockholm, Sweden

Height: 6-3

Weight: 205 lbs.

Age: 21

Notes:

Signed tryout agreement with Henderson on April 9

Drafted in fifth round (125th overall) of 2020 NHL Draft by Vegas

19-21-1, 3.29 GAA, .903 save percentage in 2022-23 with WHL Vancouver

36-36-3, 3.19 GAA, .903 save percentage in 80 career WHL games

15-18-0, 3.45 GAA in 36 career J20 SuperElit games

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.