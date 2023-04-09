Gulls Downed by Wranglers, 3-2

April 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell 3-2 to the Calgary Wranglers in their final home game of the 2022-23 regular season tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego, bringing their overall record to 20-47-2-1 and 9-24-2-1 at home.

Connor Hvidston started the scoring 7:30 into the first period, notching the first goal and point (1-0=1) of his American Hockey League career.

Benoit-Oliver Groulx posted his fourth career shorthanded goal 14:34 into the initial frame, tying Bryce Kindopp and Kiefer Sherwood for third among all-time Gulls franchise leaders. The center owns 6-2=8 points over his last seven games and extended his career highs in goals and scoring to 18-20=38 points this season.

Michael Del Zotto pushed his assist steak into a career-best fifth game (0-6=6) on the play, while Justin Kirkland also earned a helper (0-1=1).

Gage Alexander made 28 saves on 31 shots in the effort.

The Gulls travel to Colorado to close out their season with back-to-back weekend games against the Eagles beginning next Friday, Apr. 14 at Budweiser Events Center (6:05 p.m. PDT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Benoit-Olivier Groulx

On the positives the team can take from the game

I mean, Calgary is not an easy team to beat. They're at the top of the league for a reason. The last few games we played really well; our forecheck was really good. We had some good o-zone time. Gage (Alexander) and Clanger (Gulls goaltender Calle Clang) held their own against one of the best teams in the league, so I think there's a lot of positive in those two games.

On his shorthanded goal

I mean, it was just a great, great pass from Dels (Michael Del Zotto). I mean, it started off with Kirky (Justin Kirkland). Get a tough play to pass it to Dels. He was full speed and made a terrific pass to me. I had to shoot it pretty fast, and it worked out in my favor ,so I was pretty happy about that.

On the keys to finding success against Colorado

It's going to be just keep putting a lot of pressure on them. Really skilled teams don't like to have their time and space taken away, so if we do that in the third period, we should be able to close out those games.

On playing their final home game of the season the support of the Gulls fans

Yeah, it was great. I've been with the team for three years and they've been supporting us every game at home and today it was almost a full house and we always appreciate those nights. They really offer us the upper [hand] all the time. So, now we're just really grateful for them.

Assistant Coach Jason Clarke

On what he liked from the team's effort in the loss to Calgary

Big thing for us all weekend long was that we competed. I mean, we're in the game right from the start right to the end, and that's one thing that at times, during the year, that we've kind of really struggled with. We're just very inconsistent with our compete level and out of both games, we competed for 60 minutes ,and we just didn't get the results we wanted. I mean, that's the way it goes sometimes.

On competing against one of the top teams in the American Hockey League

Yeah, I mean, we've been getting better since the All-Star Break, but again, it's just our consistency since the All-Star Break. So, I mean, we just need to continue. We've got one more week left here before we head up into Denver, and we just want to make sure we continue to be consistent with our compete level and with making adjustments. It was a really good weekend for us.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.