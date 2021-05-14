Silver Knights Clinch Top Seed in Pacific Division with 5-0 Win over Condors

Logan Thompson's 5-0 shutout led the Silver Knights to clinch the number one spot in the Pacific Division Thursday night at Orleans Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Silver Knights got the sole tally of the first period with a wicked wrist shot by Zack Hayes that snuck past Stuart Skinner. Pavel Dorofeyev found the back of the net late in the second giving HSK a two-goal advantage. Henderson didn't let off the pedal for the final period. Danny O'Regan and Jake Leschyshyn solidified the lead less than two minutes into the third to make it 4-0. Tomas Jurco got the fifth and final marker of the night. Logan Thompson led the team to a win with a 32 save shutout and Henderson defeated the Condors, 5-0, at Orleans Arena.

LOOKING AHEAD

Henderson will play the second of three against the Bakersfield Condors at Orleans Arena on Saturday, May 15 at 1:00 p.m. PT. Fans can catch the game locally on CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6) or AHLTV, and can listen on 1230 The Game.

