Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, May 14th

The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators are back at the Canadian Tire Centre this evening in the second of a four game set against Manitoba Moose.

The Sens are 14-15-1-0 this season heading into tonight's game.

Roster Notes:

The Belleville Sens will have Mads Sogaard in goal tonight, backed up by Kevin Mandolese.

Vitaly Abramov, JC Beaudin, Cole Cassels, Jonathan Davidsson, Curtis Douglas, Brandon Fortunato, Jack Kopacka, Olivier LeBlanc and Zach Magwood are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators continue a four game set against Manitoba Moose tonight, after meeting them seven times so far this season. The Sens are 2-4-1-0 against the Moose after Tuesday night's shootout win, and overall sitting in 3rd place in the Canadian Division with 29 points.

Who to Watch:

Parker Kelly made his NHL debut (and scored his first NHL goal) with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday evening, and returns to the ice for Belleville tonight. Egor Sokolov continues leading Belleville in points, with 21 (14 goals) in 30 games played.

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on Belleville Senators AHLTV brought to you by CAA, with the broadcast on TSN1200 and CJBQ800.

