Comets Shutout Americans in Second to Last Game of the Season, Win 1-0

May 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, N.Y - In the second to last game of the season, it was a great goaltending display by Comets netminder Evan Fitzpatrick that was the storyline in the Comets victory inside Blue Cross Arena on Friday night. Fitzpatrick won his second game this season in as many starts as he turned away all 33 shots he faced in the contest.

After a scoreless first period where both goaltenders' ability was on full display, and the Comets let a five-minute major power-play go without a goal, it took Curtis McKenzie to strike to put Utica up 1-0 in the middle frame. McKenzie, positioned in front of the Rochester goal, deflected a shot from Josh Teves past the glove of Rochester netminder Michael Houser at 5:37. Later during the second period, Vincent Arseneau took a five minute major penalty but the Amerks were unable to convert on it after Comets goalie Evan Fitzpatrick made one spectacular save after another. Through 40 minutes, Fitzpatrick turned aside all 22 shots he faced while Houser gave up a single goal on 16 shots.

In the final period of regulation, once again it was the goaltending that was the story of the game. After both teams failed to capitalize on power-play chances. Despite pulling their goalie late in the contest, the Amerks couldn't tie the game and the Comets skated away with the win. They will play each other one final time this season on Sunday afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.