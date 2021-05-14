Monsters Pick up 6-4 Win over Griffins in Home Finale
May 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 6-4 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 16-9-1-2 and are currently in second place in the AHL's Central Division standings.
Both teams traded goals in the opening frame beginning with a tally from Tristan Mullin at 6:08 assisted by Luke Moncada followed Carson Meyer's power-play marker at 8:18 off feeds from Tyler Sikura and Cole Fonstad giving the Monsters a 2-0 lead. Grand Rapids' Chase Pearson cut the lead in half with a goal at 12:56, but Cliff Pu notched a tally at 13:43 assisted by Tyler Angle bringing the score to 3-1 as well as an end to starting visiting goaltender Kaden Fulcher's night. The Griffins' recorded two goals less than a minute apart from Max Humitz at 15:17 and Givani Smith at 16:07 on the power play tying the game 3-3 after 20 minutes. The Monsters scored the lone marker of the middle period after Gavin Bayreuther converted on the power play at 2:06 with helpers from Dillon Simpson and Angle to take a 4-3 lead into the final intermission. Josh Dunne notched a tally at 3:49 of the third period off feeds from Pu and Wyatt Newpower pushing Cleveland ahead 5-3, but Grand Rapids' Riley Barber brought it back to a one goal game on the man advantage at 12:27. With 1:05 left in the frame, Dunne scored an empty-net goal to secure the Monsters win with a final score of 6-4.
Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 25 saves for the victory while Grand Rapids' Pat Nagle made 19 saves in defeat after relieving starting goaltender Kaden Fulcher who stopped 5 shots.
The Monsters close out the 2020-21 season against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, May 15, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 3 1 2 - - 6
GR 3 0 1 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 30 2/3 1/3 18 min / 5 inf
GR 29 2/3 1/3 18 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Tarasov W 25 4 4-1-0
GR Nagle L 19 2 6-6-0
GR Fulcher ND 5 3 2-2-2
Cleveland Record: 16-9-1-2, 2nd Central Division
Grand Rapids Record: 15-12-3-1, 3rd Central Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2021
- Overtime Unkind to Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Stars Surrender Late Lead in 5-4 Loss to Iowa - Texas Stars
- Amerks Edged by Comets in Goaltending Duel - Rochester Americans
- Wild Outduel Stars 5-4 in Back and Forth Battle - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Pick up 6-4 Win over Griffins in Home Finale - Cleveland Monsters
- Griffins Fall to Cleveland in Final Road Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Shutout Americans in Second to Last Game of the Season, Win 1-0 - Utica Comets
- Wolves Come up Short - Chicago Wolves
- Four Players Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Tampa Bay Lightning, Syracuse Crunch Head Coach Ben Groulx Agree to New Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #35 Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, May 14th - Belleville Senators
- Silver Knights Clinch Top Seed in Pacific Division with 5-0 Win over Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Pick up 6-4 Win over Griffins in Home Finale
- Monsters Annual Fan Salute Night Returns Friday for Final Home Game
- Monsters Announce 2021-22 Opening Night on Friday, October 15th
- Monsters Shutout by the Griffins in 2-0 Loss
- Monsters Sign Forward Cole Fonstad to Amateur Tryout Contract