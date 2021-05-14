Monsters Pick up 6-4 Win over Griffins in Home Finale

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 6-4 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 16-9-1-2 and are currently in second place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

Both teams traded goals in the opening frame beginning with a tally from Tristan Mullin at 6:08 assisted by Luke Moncada followed Carson Meyer's power-play marker at 8:18 off feeds from Tyler Sikura and Cole Fonstad giving the Monsters a 2-0 lead. Grand Rapids' Chase Pearson cut the lead in half with a goal at 12:56, but Cliff Pu notched a tally at 13:43 assisted by Tyler Angle bringing the score to 3-1 as well as an end to starting visiting goaltender Kaden Fulcher's night. The Griffins' recorded two goals less than a minute apart from Max Humitz at 15:17 and Givani Smith at 16:07 on the power play tying the game 3-3 after 20 minutes. The Monsters scored the lone marker of the middle period after Gavin Bayreuther converted on the power play at 2:06 with helpers from Dillon Simpson and Angle to take a 4-3 lead into the final intermission. Josh Dunne notched a tally at 3:49 of the third period off feeds from Pu and Wyatt Newpower pushing Cleveland ahead 5-3, but Grand Rapids' Riley Barber brought it back to a one goal game on the man advantage at 12:27. With 1:05 left in the frame, Dunne scored an empty-net goal to secure the Monsters win with a final score of 6-4.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 25 saves for the victory while Grand Rapids' Pat Nagle made 19 saves in defeat after relieving starting goaltender Kaden Fulcher who stopped 5 shots.

The Monsters close out the 2020-21 season against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, May 15, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 3 1 2 - - 6

GR 3 0 1 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 30 2/3 1/3 18 min / 5 inf

GR 29 2/3 1/3 18 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Tarasov W 25 4 4-1-0

GR Nagle L 19 2 6-6-0

GR Fulcher ND 5 3 2-2-2

Cleveland Record: 16-9-1-2, 2nd Central Division

Grand Rapids Record: 15-12-3-1, 3rd Central Division

