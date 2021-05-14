Marlies Go Back-To-Back against Rocket

SCORING SUMMARY

Toronto: J. Brazeau (3) (P. Gogolev, K. Kossila), K. Kossila (5) (P. Gogolev, B. Kapcheck), P. Gogolev (4) (S. Noesen, J. McKenna)

Goaltender: M. Hutchinson (39/41)

Laval: Y. Veilleux (14) (A. Belzile, L. Dauphin), A. Belzile (4) (L. Dauphin)

Goaltender: C. Primeau (18/21)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Justin Brazeau opened the scoring at 4:27 of the first period. He has three goals in 17 games.

Kalle Kossila scored Toronto's second goal and earlier picked up the secondary assist on Brazeau's first period goal. He has 23 points (5 goals, 18 assists) in 25 games. Kossila has points (1-7-8) in six consecutive games.

Pavel Gogolev scored Toronto's third goal at 18:30 of the second period. He earlier recorded the primary assists on Brazeau's and Kossila's first period goals. He has eight points (4 goals, 4 assists) in his last six games. This is Gogolev's first career AHL three-point game.

Brennan Kapcheck registered the secondary assist on Kossila's first period goal. This was Kapcheck's first career AHL point.

Stefan Noesen had the primary assist on Gogolev's second period goal. He has seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in 13 games this season with Toronto and San Jose (AHL).

Jeremy McKenna collected the secondary assist on Gogolev's second period goal. He has nine points (4 goals, 5 assists) in 24 games with the Marlies.

Michael Hutchinson stopped 39 of 41 shots he faced in his first start with the Marlies this season.

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and did not receive a power play.

Laval had a 41-22 edge in shots in all situations. Timothy Liljegren and Calle Rosén led the Marlies with three shots on goal.

The Marlies are 13-16-0-2 against Canadian Division opponents and are 4-3-0-1 against the Laval Rocket.

RECORD WHEN...

Scoring first 13-7-4-0

Leading after 1 6-3-0-0

Leading after 2 10-0-0-0

Outshot by opponent 7-8-0-2

Did not allow a goal on penalty kill 12-8-0-1

Did score on the power play 6-10-0-2

Friday 2-5-0-0

REGULAR SEASON LEADERS

Goals 11 (Gaudet)

Assists 18 (Kossila)

Points 23 (Kossila)

PPG 2 (Agostino, Brazeau, Gogolev, Kossila, Robertson)

Shots 74 (Agostino)

+/- +9 (Kossila)

PIMS 48 (Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On tonight's game:

There was a lot of good stuff to take away. Full 60-minute effort and disciplined within our game plan. We've gone through a stretch of games prior to these last two where there's just been a lot of growth for our group. We're coming towards the tail end of the season with a lot of new faces, a lot of young bodies, learning what it is at this level to play. Finding their way and learning a lot of our systems and our details and our responsibilities. A lot of our guys that have been here all season have done a great job of helping guide them along the way. We're now starting to turn a corner, the last game and this one. You can start to see everything's coming together and the hard work these guys have been putting in, it's starting to pay off and they're learning what it takes to win in this league and especially against a really tough opponent.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

May 13 Kristians Rubins (D) - Reassigned by Toronto (NHL) to Latvia (WHC)

May 12 Joseph Woll (G) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

Saturday, May 15 at Laval - 3:00 p.m.

Monday, May 17 at Laval - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19 at Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 20 at Belleville - 4:00 p.m.

