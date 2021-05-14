Wolves Come up Short

ROCKFORD, Illinois - Playing one skater short due to a rash of injuries, the Chicago Wolves took a 4-1 defeat against the host Rockford IceHogs Friday night.

Center Tommy Novak scored to extend his season-high point streak to nine games for the Wolves (20-9-1-2), who clinched the American Hockey League's Central Division title two nights earlier at Grand Rapids.

Veteran goaltender Matt Tomkins (4-9-1) posted 36 saves to earn the win. Wolves rookie Beck Warm (8-4-1), playing his third game in five days, rejected 20 shots.

Rockford (12-18-1-0) opened the scoring when former Wolves defenseman Dmitri Osipov accepted a pass in the right circle and whistled home a wrister at 11:34. With 16 seconds left in the first, Mitchell Fossier knocked home his own rebound to give the IceHogs a 2-0 edge.

The IceHogs pushed their lead to 4-0 on Dylan McLaughlin's short-handed goal at 8:28 of the second and Andrei Altybarmakian's rush up the right wing at 7:52 of the third.

The Wolves got on the board with 5:03 remaining in regulation. Novak battled behind the IceHogs net to claim the puck, skated out to the bottom of the left circle and wheeled to fire a shot through Tomkins to make it 4-1.

The Wolves wrap up their 27th season at 7 p.m. Saturday when they host Rockford at the Wolves Training Facility in Hoffman Estates. The American Hockey League has announced the 2021-22 regular season will begin Friday, Oct. 15.

ICEHOGS 4, WOLVES 1

Chicago 0 0 1 -- 1

Rockford 2 1 1 -- 4

First Period-1, Rockford, Osipov 2 (McLaughlin, Chalupa), 11:34; 2, Rockford, Fossier 5 (Busdeker, Moberg), 19:44.

Penalties-Gust, Chicago (holding), 5:04; Evangelista, Chicago (hooking), 6:33.

Second Period-3, Rockford, McLaughlin 8 (Krutil), 8:28 sh.

Penalties-Moberg, Rockford (holding), 3:56; Lindholm, Rockford (interference), 8:18.

Third Period-4, Rockford, Altybarmakian 5 (Chalupa, Osipov), 7:52; 5, Chicago, Novak 8 (Hickey, Evangelista), 14:57.

Penalties-Allard, Chicago (holding), 3:31.

Shots on goal-Chicago 8-12-17-37; Rockford 10-7-7-24. Power plays-Chicago 0-2; Rockford 0-3. Goalies-Chicago, Warm (20-24); Rockford, Tomkins (36-37). Referees-Justin Kea and Conor O'Donnell. Linesmen-Tyler Gregory and Jameson Gronert.

