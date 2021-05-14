Wolves Come up Short
May 14, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROCKFORD, Illinois - Playing one skater short due to a rash of injuries, the Chicago Wolves took a 4-1 defeat against the host Rockford IceHogs Friday night.
Center Tommy Novak scored to extend his season-high point streak to nine games for the Wolves (20-9-1-2), who clinched the American Hockey League's Central Division title two nights earlier at Grand Rapids.
Veteran goaltender Matt Tomkins (4-9-1) posted 36 saves to earn the win. Wolves rookie Beck Warm (8-4-1), playing his third game in five days, rejected 20 shots.
Rockford (12-18-1-0) opened the scoring when former Wolves defenseman Dmitri Osipov accepted a pass in the right circle and whistled home a wrister at 11:34. With 16 seconds left in the first, Mitchell Fossier knocked home his own rebound to give the IceHogs a 2-0 edge.
The IceHogs pushed their lead to 4-0 on Dylan McLaughlin's short-handed goal at 8:28 of the second and Andrei Altybarmakian's rush up the right wing at 7:52 of the third.
The Wolves got on the board with 5:03 remaining in regulation. Novak battled behind the IceHogs net to claim the puck, skated out to the bottom of the left circle and wheeled to fire a shot through Tomkins to make it 4-1.
The Wolves wrap up their 27th season at 7 p.m. Saturday when they host Rockford at the Wolves Training Facility in Hoffman Estates. The American Hockey League has announced the 2021-22 regular season will begin Friday, Oct. 15.
ICEHOGS 4, WOLVES 1
Chicago 0 0 1 -- 1
Rockford 2 1 1 -- 4
First Period-1, Rockford, Osipov 2 (McLaughlin, Chalupa), 11:34; 2, Rockford, Fossier 5 (Busdeker, Moberg), 19:44.
Penalties-Gust, Chicago (holding), 5:04; Evangelista, Chicago (hooking), 6:33.
Second Period-3, Rockford, McLaughlin 8 (Krutil), 8:28 sh.
Penalties-Moberg, Rockford (holding), 3:56; Lindholm, Rockford (interference), 8:18.
Third Period-4, Rockford, Altybarmakian 5 (Chalupa, Osipov), 7:52; 5, Chicago, Novak 8 (Hickey, Evangelista), 14:57.
Penalties-Allard, Chicago (holding), 3:31.
Shots on goal-Chicago 8-12-17-37; Rockford 10-7-7-24. Power plays-Chicago 0-2; Rockford 0-3. Goalies-Chicago, Warm (20-24); Rockford, Tomkins (36-37). Referees-Justin Kea and Conor O'Donnell. Linesmen-Tyler Gregory and Jameson Gronert.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2021
- Monsters Pick up 6-4 Win over Griffins in Home Finale - Cleveland Monsters
- Griffins Fall to Cleveland in Final Road Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Shutout Americans in Second to Last Game of the Season, Win 1-0 - Utica Comets
- Wolves Come up Short - Chicago Wolves
- Four Players Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Tampa Bay Lightning, Syracuse Crunch Head Coach Ben Groulx Agree to New Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #35 Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, May 14th - Belleville Senators
- Silver Knights Clinch Top Seed in Pacific Division with 5-0 Win over Condors - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Wolves Stories
- Wolves Come up Short
- Wolves Capture Another Division Title
- Wolves Insider: Magic Number Stands at 4
- Wolves Hold off IceHogs
- Wolves Miffed by Griffins