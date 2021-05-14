Four Players Reassigned to Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forwards T.J. Tynan and Sampo Ranta have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate, along with defenseman Kyle Burroughs and goaltender Hunter Miska.

Tynan currently leads the Eagles with 27 assists and 35 points and sits second on the team with eight goals. Ranta has generated three goals and three assists in 12 AHL games with Colorado, while Burroughs has notched one goal and two assists in nine contests with the Eagles. Miska returns to the AHL, where he has compiled a record of 5-4-0 this season, to go along with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .909 save-percentage.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles host the San Diego Gulls on Friday, May 14th at 7:05pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

