Amerks Edged by Comets in Goaltending Duel

(Rochester, NY) ... The Rochester Americans (10-14-2-1) began their final homestand of the 2020-21 campaign on the short end of a 1-0 loss to the intrastate rival Utica Comets (16-10-0-1) in a goaltending duel Friday at The Blue Cross Arena.

The matchup was the second of three get-togethers this week and the 10th meeting overall between the two teams this season. Rochester has earned at least one point in four of the last nine get-togethers thus far.

Forward Brett Murray, playing in his second game back with the Amerks following a brief two-game stint with the Buffalo Sabres, and defenseman Oskari Laaksonen each registered four shots on net while Michael Mersch, Steven Fogarty and Ryan Jones all had three.

The Amerks successfully killed all three penalties tonight , including a five-minute major, marking the fourth straight game in which the club did not allow a power-play goal. Since the start of May, Rochester has gone 15-for-15 while being a man down.

In his second appearance with Rochester since making his NHL debut, goaltender Michael Houser (0-2-0) made 26 saves but was dealt with the loss. In two starts in the Amerks crease, Houser has stopped 60 of the 63 shots he faced while posting a 1.55 goals against average to go with a .952 save percentage.

With his fifth goal of the season, Curtis McKenzie tallied the lone marker in the contest from Nikita Alexandrov and Josh Teves. The goal, which gave Utica its third straight victory and fourth of the last five games dating back to May 7, was McKenzie's second point in consecutive games for just the second time all season.

Rookie netminder Evan Fitzpatrick (2-0-0) stopped all 33 shots he faced to record his first-career professional shutout. Through his first three games with Utica this season, Fitzpatrick has allowed only four goals for a 1.65 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes of play, the Comets got onto the board as McKenzie steered in a Teves point shot at the 5:37 mark of the period. Alexandrov carried the puck up the right wall towards Teves and handed it to the defenseman just inside the blueline. Teves fired the shot that was seemingly going wide, but McKenzie extended his stick at the last second to redirect inside the far post past an unsuspecting Houser.

Despite Rochester outshooting Utica 22-16 through the first two periods, they trailed going into the final frame of regulation 1-0.

During the third period, each team registered 11 shots on the opposing netminder but the goaltenders made the saves to keep the score a one-goal game.

The Amerks, in a last-ditch effort to find the equalizer and force overtime, pulled Houser for the extra attacker but Fitzgerald denied the chances to record the 1-0 shutout victory.

The Amerks continue their final three-game homestand on Saturday, May 15 as they close out their season-series with the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena. Game time is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV. The North Division matchup will also be televised live on CW Rochester.

Post-Game Interviews

Amerks forward Steven Fogarty - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5K7wgIOVWU

Amerks goaltender Michael Houser - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbGxDyne3Fc

Amerks head coach Seth Appert - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSQbSppl7lc

Goal Scorers

ROC: None

UTI: C. McKenzie (5 - GWG)

Goaltenders

ROC: M. Houser - 26/27 (L)

UTI: E. Fitzpatrick - 33/33 (W)

Shots

ROC: 33

UTI: 27

Special Teams

ROC: PP (0/6) | PK (3/3)

UTI: PP (0/3) | PK (6/6)

Three Stars

1. E. Fitzpatrick (UTI)

2. M. Houser (ROC)

3. C. McKenzie (UTI)

