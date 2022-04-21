Silent Night for Brooklyn Bats as they Fall 5-1 in Hudson Valley

Wappingers Falls, NY - The Cyclones bats fell silent on Thursday night as Brooklyn collected just two hits in a 5-1 loss at the hands of the Hudson Valley Renegades. RHP Junior Santos (0-2) was tagged with the loss after allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits while striking out six over 3.1 innings on the mound.

Hudson Valley jumped ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the first, scoring an unearned run on an RBI single from Tyler Hardman. The teams traded zeroes in the second inning before Brooklyn pulled even in the top of the third courtesy of an RBI knock from Jose Mena that plated Matt Rudick and knotted the score at 1-1.

But in the bottom of the fourth Hudson Valley would take control of the game, scoring three runs and never looked back. Pat DeMarco and Spencer Henson had back-to-back singles to start the frame and Eduardo Torrealba followed with a one-out triple into the right field corner to make it 3-1 and chase Junior Santos from the game. Evy Ruibal was first out of the pen for the Cyclones and recorded a pair of strikeouts, but also threw a wild pitch that allowed Torrealba to score and push the Hudson Valley lead to 4-1.

That would be more than enough offense for the 'Gades as Brooklyn did not collect a hit after the fourth inning and only had two base runners over the final five frames courtesy of a walk and a fielding error.

Jesus Vargas tossed the final 4.0 innings for Brooklyn, scattering two hits and a walk while striking out four and allowing just one unearned run.

Will Warren (1-1) got the win for Hudson Valley after tossing 5.0 strong innings, striking out nine Cyclones. Brooklyn struck out 14 times on the night and has now struck out a whopping 49 times through the first three games of the series at Dutchess Stadium.

Brooklyn will look to rebound on Friday evening when they send Jose Chacin (0-0, 1.00 ERA) to the mound.

