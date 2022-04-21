Hot Rods Game Notes

The series is tied 1-1 heading into Thursday's matchup, which is a Bootleggers Thursday presented by Bird Dog Whiskey.

Walking it off... The Hot Rods fell behind 7-0 through the top of the fourth and mounted a comeback that pulled them within three runs. BG loaded the bases in the ninth but ultimately fell to the Braves on Wednesday, dropping their first game at home in 2022 by an 8-5 margin. Heriberto Hernandez led the way for Hot Rods hitters, going 3-4 with two doubles and his team-leading third home run of the season while Graeme Stinson threw a scoreless 1.1 innings out of the bullpen

Wednesday's notes... Before the third inning, Bowling Green had not trailed by more than three runs all season... They faced a deficit of as much as seven runs on Wednesday... Hernandez went 3-4 for BG, his third multi-hit game of the season... His two doubles and three RBI moved him into a tie for first in the South Atlantic League in both categories... Stinson's inning and a third was the first scoreless outing of the season... Driscoll hit his second homer at Bowling Green Ballpark this season... Two of his three hits on the year have left the yard...

Leading the Charge... The Hot Rods lead the SAL with a 9-2 record, two games up on the division in the South. Greenville and Rome tied for second place two games back at 7-4. In the North Division, Aberdeen leads the way with a 8-3 record, with Brooklyn close behind at 7-4. Wilmington is in third with a 6-5 record, two games behind the IronBirds.

Going through changes... The Hot Rods have already seen plenty of player movement through the first six games of the season in 2022. Jose Lopez, Andrew Gross, and Sean Hunley have been promoted to AA Montgomery while Garrett Hiott went to AAA Durham and has already returned. Players who joined the team that weren't on the opening day roster are and righty Jack Snyder, and 2021 Hot Rods lefty Joe LaSorsa, both of whom threw two strong innings in their 2022 debuts.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switched to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

