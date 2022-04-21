Drive Come up Short in Second Game of Series against Dash

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive's winning luck ran out tonight losing to the Winston-Salem Dash 9-4. The Dash came out hot early scoring four in the first two innings. The Drive didn't strike back until the fifth on a homer from Alex Binelas.

In the first inning, Bryan Ramos' rotated Moises Catillo to third, who eventually scored thanks to Luis Mieses. The second run came from Ramos who was batted in by Adam Hackenburg.

The Drive defense would hold the Dash scoreless five innings due to a combination of the bullpen and the outfield's power. In the third inning, center fielder Tyler McDonough had a laser throw to home, which outed Harvin Mendoza.

The eighth inning was equal in favor. Shawn Goosenberg was put in the position to score because of a balk from Casey Cobb. Duke Ellis also scored off the bat of Jason Matthews.

Ceddanne Rafaela rallied for the Drive with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth, but it wouldn't be enough.

Winston-Salem put the game further out of reach when Mendoza hit an RBI double. Matthews helped with an RBI single that brought Mendoza and Ellis home.

