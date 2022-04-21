Blue Rocks Fall to Crawdads 5-2

The Wilmington Blue Rocks (6-6) dropped another game to the Hickory Crawdads (5-7) on Wednesday night, 5-2.

The Blue Rocks had multiple opportunities to get more runs on the board throughout the game, even as early as the second inning.

Wilmington had the bases loaded after first baseman Drew Mendoza doubled and Hickory's starting pitcher Nick Krauth gave up back-to-back walks with two outs. They were unable to capitalize as a groundout from center fielder Cody Wilson left those runners stranded.

The Blue Rocks were the first ones to get on the board though as third baseman Jose Sanchez hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to take the 2-0 lead.

After holding the Crawdads scoreless through five, starting pitcher Michael Cuevas gave up a couple hits, allowing Hickory to bring in their first two runs of the night. Cuevas was pulled after 5.1 innings of work as he gave up five hits and two runs on the night.

Going into the seventh, the game was tied 2-2 with Carlos Romero on the mound for Wilmington. Romero would walk his first batter and then give up a single to the second. After putting away the next two, Hickory's DH Evan Carter would hit a base-clearing triple to take the 4-2 lead.

The Crawdads would add one more insurance run before the end of the inning, which would be enough to overcome the Blue Rocks. Romero would be charged with the loss as Wilmington falls behind in the series 2-1. The two will face off again on Friday, April 22 at 6:35 p.m.

