Dash Pitching Dominant in 4-1 Win over Drive

April 21, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Dash took a 2-1 series lead over the Greenville Drive with a 4-1 victory on Thursday evening.

Greenville was the first to score though, right in the bottom of the first.

Matthew Lugo stepped up with Nick Yorke on third, and Lugo was able to drive Yorke in on a fielder's choice.

That was all the offense Greenville could muster against Dash righty Matt Thompson**.** He blanked the Drive after that lone run, going five full innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Winston-Salem was able to tie the game up in the third inning, thanks to some Duke Ellis small ball. Ellis bunted for a single, then swiped second base. Second wasn't enough for Ellis. He went to steal third as well but the throw sailed into left field, and Ellis sprinted home to tie the game at one.

Both teams fell silent offensively for multiple innings, as the score stayed put at 1-1 until the eighth. Duke Ellis got involved again, this time with a go-ahead solo bomb over the high wall in left field to make the score 2-1.

The Dash added insurance runs in the ninth.

Shawn Goosenberg was hit to lead off the inning, then Tyler Osik singled behind him. A wild pitch allowed them both to advance a base, putting two in scoring position for Keegan Fish. Fish came through in the clutch, drilling a two-RBI double to left field.

Gil Luna, Jr. entered for the save, but promptly walked the leadoff man. However, Luna, Jr. induced a double play and then a soft pop up to lock down a 4-1 Dash win.

Isaiah Carranza got the win out of the Dash bullpen, while Michael Gettys was given the loss.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.