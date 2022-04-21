Dash Pitching Dominant in 4-1 Win over Drive
April 21, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Dash took a 2-1 series lead over the Greenville Drive with a 4-1 victory on Thursday evening.
Greenville was the first to score though, right in the bottom of the first.
Matthew Lugo stepped up with Nick Yorke on third, and Lugo was able to drive Yorke in on a fielder's choice.
That was all the offense Greenville could muster against Dash righty Matt Thompson**.** He blanked the Drive after that lone run, going five full innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Winston-Salem was able to tie the game up in the third inning, thanks to some Duke Ellis small ball. Ellis bunted for a single, then swiped second base. Second wasn't enough for Ellis. He went to steal third as well but the throw sailed into left field, and Ellis sprinted home to tie the game at one.
Both teams fell silent offensively for multiple innings, as the score stayed put at 1-1 until the eighth. Duke Ellis got involved again, this time with a go-ahead solo bomb over the high wall in left field to make the score 2-1.
The Dash added insurance runs in the ninth.
Shawn Goosenberg was hit to lead off the inning, then Tyler Osik singled behind him. A wild pitch allowed them both to advance a base, putting two in scoring position for Keegan Fish. Fish came through in the clutch, drilling a two-RBI double to left field.
Gil Luna, Jr. entered for the save, but promptly walked the leadoff man. However, Luna, Jr. induced a double play and then a soft pop up to lock down a 4-1 Dash win.
Isaiah Carranza got the win out of the Dash bullpen, while Michael Gettys was given the loss.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2022
- Dash Pitching Dominant in 4-1 Win over Drive - Winston-Salem Dash
- Silent Night for Brooklyn Bats as they Fall 5-1 in Hudson Valley - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Blue Rocks Fall to Crawdads 5-2 - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Greenville Drops 4-1 Pitchers' Duel to Dash - Greenville Drive
- BlueClaws Roll to 7-1 Thursday Win - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- BlueClaws Bounce Back against Tourists - Asheville Tourists
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- HVR Game Notes - April 21, 2022 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Mitchell Parker Dominates as Blue Rocks Shut out Crawdads 3-0 - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Drive Come up Short in Second Game of Series against Dash - Greenville Drive
- IronBirds' Pitchers Strike out 19 in Win over Hoppers - Greensboro Grasshoppers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winston-Salem Dash Stories
- Dash Pitching Dominant in 4-1 Win over Drive
- Dash Tack on Late to Secure Game Two Win over Drive
- Greenville Walks It off to Snag Game One against Dash
- Greensboro Holds Winston-Salem to 3 Hits in 6-1 'Hoppers Win
- Dash Fall to Hot Grasshopper Bats in Penultimate Game of the Series