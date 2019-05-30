Sierra to New Orleans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a transaction that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Mobile BayBears at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m.

Outfielder Magneuris Sierra has been transferred from Jacksonville to Triple-A New Orleans. Sierra played in 48 games for the Jumbo Shrimp, hitting .282 with a home run and seven runs batted in, in addition to seven stolen bases. Sierra is a member of the Marlins 40-man roster.

There is not a corresponding move at this time.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 24 active players.

The Jumbo Shrimp host Mobile in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. first pitch from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. RHP Robert Dugger (5-5, 3.19 ERA) starts for Jacksonville against BayBears RHP Jesus Castillo (2-5, 4.01 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

