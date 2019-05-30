Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, May 30 vs. Mobile

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Mobile BayBears at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. On St. Vincent's HealthCare Military Appreciation Day, all active and retired military, veterans and their immediate families receive free general admission or reserved tickets to Thursday's game thanks to St. Vincent's HealthCare. Thursday's game is also a Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser. Fans can purchase $1 12 oz. and $2 24 oz. Budweiser draft products at the canopy near the Jacksonville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Arlington Trail Rated Territory, Oasis concession stand behind Section 115 and right field bleachers, respectively. DJ Swagg and DJ MoneyGud from Power 106.1 will also provide music at the Budweiser Tiki Terrace.

SANGER HOME RUN LIFTS MOBILE BY SHRIMP

Cody Poteet fired seven scoreless innings and Brian Miller lashed three hits on Wednesday, but Brendon Sanger's ninth inning home run lifted the Mobile BayBears to a 2-1 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Miller's RBI single broke a scoreless tie in the third inning and the game remained 1-0 going to the ninth. However, after a walk, Sanger bopped a two-run shot to give the BayBears the 2-1 advantage. Jacksonville went down in order in the bottom of the ninth inning for the club's third straight loss. Poteet struck out three and scattered three walks and three hits over his seven flawless frames.

A PERFECT 10

Jacksonville outfielder Brian Miller has notched a hit in 10 games in a row, the second-longest streak in the Southern League. During this run, the Raleigh, N.C., native is 16-for-40, batting .400 with four RBIs and three walks to post a .442 on-base percentage. On the season, the former North Carolina Tar Heel is pulling the ball at a career-high 45.9 percent clip while going the opposite way a career-low 20.5 percent of the time, the third-lowest such mark of the 114 Southern League hitters with at least 70 plate appearances this year.

MEN OF STEAL

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have been a bright spot defensively all season for the club. Santiago Chavez's 19 men caught stealing ranks first in all of Double-A. Additionally, as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 32 potential base stealers, second at the Double-A level and third out of 120 teams in MiLB. Jacksonville's 45.7 percent caught stealing rate is the third-best such mark of any Double-A club.

INCENDIO

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 32 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.39 ERA (50 ER in 188.2 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 54 (2.6 BB/9), fanned 149 (7.1 K/9) and yielded 144 hits (6.9 H/9).

ROB THE BUILDER

Heading into play on April 22 Jumbo Shrimp starter Robert Dugger was saddled with a 6.60 ERA. In the six starts since then, the Tomball, Texas native has seen that mark plummet to 3.19. During this six-outing stretch, Dugger has ceded just eight runs, all earned, on 26 hits in 38.2 innings for a 1.96 ERA. The 23-year-old right-hander has whiffed 39 against only seven walks. On the season, Dugger, who earned Southern League Pitcher of the Week for May 13-19, has posted a 45.9 percent ground ball rate. Last season with Jacksonville, the former Texas Tech Red Raider registered a 34.4 percent ground ball percentage.

ONE IS THE LONELIEST NUMBER

Jacksonville has suffered 15 shutouts this season, by far the most in the Southern League. In fact, the Jumbo Shrimp's 15 blankings are just shy to the 16 combined total of the five Northern Division teams, as well as nearly double that of Mobile's eight, the next-closest team in the circuit. Jacksonville has also scored just one run in nine additional contests on the campaign. Perhaps not coincidentally, The Jumbo Shrimp have scored the second-fewest runs (132) out of the 120 teams in Minor League Baseball this season. The club ranks last in the minors in slugging percentage (.288), OPS (.567) and walks (116), as well as second-to-last in doubles (54), on-base percentage (.280) and home runs (13).

CONNECT FOUR

For a team that has thrived on strong pitching throughout the season, the four-run barrier has been critical to meet for the Jumbo Shrimp to find success. When Jacksonville scores at least four runs in a game, the club is 15-3. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have plated three runs or fewer in 34 of their 52 contests, and the club has posted just a 4-30 record in those affairs. Jacksonville has now won their last 13 games when tallying at least four runs in a contest.

SHRIMP SKEWERS

Posting a pair of error-free games in a row, Jacksonville attempts their third straight contest without a miscue. This season, the Shrimp have not gone three games without tallying an error consecutively... The Jacksonville offense has accrued just one home run in their last 147 innings.

