Lookouts Split Double Header

May 30, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





The Lookouts split a double header on Wednesday winning game one 4-3 and losing game two 4-0. In game one the Looks got on the board for two runs in the first inning only to have the Generals do the same and tie the game. Both teams scored in the second inning. With the game tied at three each TJ Friedl hit his second home run of the season for the winning margin in the seven inning game. Gavin LaValley hit his fourth homer of the year the inning before. Tejay Antone settled in and pitched shut out baseball in the 4-3 victory.

In game two the Lookouts could muster only three hits in the 4-0 loss. The Generals needed just the two runs in the second inning as the Lookouts never got passed first base in the finale.

