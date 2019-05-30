Wahoos Fall 6-3 in Strong Debut by Barnes

May 30, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





A night after tying a franchise record for home runs in a game, the Blue Wahoos bats stayed silent for the majority of Thursday evening's 6-3 loss to the Mississippi Braves.

In his Double-A debut, Charlie Barnes provided the Blue Wahoos with five strong innings, allowing just four hits while striking out seven in a no decision.

Opposing him was Tucker Davidson for Mississippi, the #19 prospect for the Atlanta Braves and owner of a 1.68 ERA entering tonight's game. Davidson spun 6.0 excellent innings, limiting the Blue Wahoos to just three hits and striking out eight while lowering his ERA to 1.49, second best in the Southern League.

The Blue Wahoos turned to the bullpen in the sixth inning and Mississippi struck immediately. Tyler Neslony hit a solo home run on the first pitch thrown by Wahoos reliever Jeff Ames leading off the sixth inning to put Missisippi up 1-0.

The deficit stayed at one run until the eighth inning when the Braves broke out for five runs. Facing reliever Cody Stashak, Ryan Casteel reached on a leadoff single. After a sacrifice bunt moved Casteel over, Alejandro Salazar reached on a fielding error by Pensacola that could have been the second out. The next batter doubled and the batter after him singled, putting a run on the board for Mississippi. After a strike out for the second out, Stashak allowed a three-run home run to Christian Pache that put the game out of reach for Pensacola.

The Wahoos finally got on the scoreboard in the ninth inning. Mitchell Kranson and Jimmy Kerrigan each hit one-out singles and Mark Conteras followed with a no-doubt home run to left to cut Mississippi's lead in half. It was all the scoring they'd be able to muster in the game, as Jeremy Walker entered in relief with two outs and struck out Travis Blankenhorn to end the game.

Following tonight's loss, Pensacola's record now sits at 31-21. Biloxi also lost tonight, preserving the Wahoos' 2.0 game lead in the South Division. The Braves and Wahoos will continue their five-game series tomorrow evening at 6:35 PM at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 30, 2019

Wahoos Fall 6-3 in Strong Debut by Barnes - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.