Generals Gameday: May 30 vs. Chattanooga

May 30, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (29-22)

vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (28-23)

Thursday, May 30 | 6:05 pm CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game 52 | Home Game 22 | First Half Game 52

Generals SP: RHP Connor Grey, 1-0, 2.84 ERA

Opponent SP: LHP Packy Naughton, 1-0, 3.60 ERA

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, had an up-and-down Tuesday at The Ballpark at Jackson, splitting a double-header with the Chattanooga Lookouts. The Generals (29-22) remain a game ahead of Chattanooga (28-23) in the North Division standings, though they trail in the series, 2-1.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Connor Grey gets to make his first start of 2019 in front of Jackson's Dollar Night crowd on Thursday. Grey was effective in his long relief appearance this past weekend, helping the Generals rally from a 5-run hole by tossing 4.1 innings with a single run allowed. He'll face off with Chattanooga's Packy Naughton, who gave up three runs in a five-inning start against Birmingham on Saturday. Naughton and Grey are both cold-weather natives, hailing from Boston, Massachusetts, and Frewsburg, New York, respectively.

LUETGE LOOKING SHARP: Left-hander Lucas Luetge, Jackson's elder statesman at 32 years old, is having a terrific bounce-back campaign after recuperating from Tommy John surgery throughout 2018. No Double-A pitcher has appeared in more games (22) than Luetge. His frequent usage has been warranted: Luetge's 1.08 ERA and .167 BAA are both top-5 league marks among relievers with at least 20.0 IP.

SAM CAN SLING IT: Despite splitting time between starting and relief roles, Sam Lewis is putting up excellent numbers on the hill. The right-hander sports a 2.23 ERA, which ranks top ten in the league among pitchers with at least 40.0 innings. Lewis' .176 opponent batting average and 1.02 WHIP are top 5 marks among pitchers with at least 40 innings.

BIDDING FOR BILOXI: The Generals have several strong candidates for selection to the 2019 Midseason All-Star Game at Biloxi's MGM Park on June 18. In addition to the aforementioned Lucas Luetge and Sam Lewis, watch:

*C Daulton Varsho: .263 BA, 27 runs, 8 doubles, 8 homers, 5 stolen bases

*2B Andy Young: .256 BA, 24 runs, 11 doubles, 5 homers, .370 OBP

*3B Drew Ellis: .271 BA, 26 runs, 10 doubles, 3 homers, .358 OBP

*RHP Bo Takahashi: 4-2, 3.20 ERA, 45.0 IP, 39 K, 1.27 WHIP, 2 quality starts

*RHP Riley Smith: 3-3, 1.83 ERA, 54.0 IP, 40 K, 1.09 WHIP, 5 quality starts

>>Smith was recently sent to Extended Spring, but he could return soon.

KIDS CLUB 2019 LINK

ALL THE KIDS ARE DOING IT: The Junior Generals Kids Club has been completely revamped for 2019, with close to 200 participants already signed up! New achievement levels are in place, with rewards given to the most loyal fans. Get the most out of your child's time at The Ballpark - sign them up today!

|GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY|

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7/person (plus food) for 15+ people; $6/person for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing & availability.

|WEEKLY SPECIALS|

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

