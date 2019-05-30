Sheets' Slam Powers Barons to Comeback Win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Gavin Sheets delivered a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning as the Birmingham Barons (21-31) downed the Montgomery Biscuits (30-22) by a 5-2 final Thursday night at Regions Field.

Nate Nolan delivered the initial spark with a one-out double before Mitch Roman singled and Luis Robert reached on an error. Luis Gonzalez drew a two-out walk to load the bases and Sheets powered a towering shot over the right-field wall for Birmingham's first grand slam at Regions Field since June 29, 2019.

The home run, Sheets' fourth of the season, helped erase a 2-0 deficit as the Barons sealed their second comeback win of the series against Montgomery.

The late-game dramatics backed a stellar outing from Barons starter Kyle Kubat. The 26-year-old southpaw surrendered two runs on five hits and struck out four across 7.2 innings of work in the longest outing of his professional career. He settled for a no-decision but lowered his season ERA to a minuscule 1.38.

Alec Hansen (W, 1-0) collected his first win of the season in relief after the right-hander struck out two of the four batters he faced.

Montgomery right-hander Curtis Taylor (L, 0-3), who also surrendered a three-run, walk-off double to Luis Robert in the series opener Tuesday night, was tagged with the loss. Biscuits starter Sam McWilliams shut down the Barons for most of the night and allowed just two hits in seven innings of work while striking out seven.

Ti'Quan Forbes reached base three times, including a pair of walks, in the win for Birmingham, while Roman tallied an RBI-single to run his hitting streak to five games.

The Barons and Biscuits will continue their five-game series Friday night as Birmingham sends right-hander Blake Battenfield (1-1, 4.11) to the mound. Montgomery is expected to use an opener followed by left-hander Kenny Rosenberg (3-1, 2.25).

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. CT at Regions Field and the game will be broadcast via WJQX-FM 100.5.

