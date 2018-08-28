Shuckers Storm Back, Surge to Ten-Inning Win

August 28, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





PEARL, MS - Trailing 2-1 going into the ninth inning, the Biloxi Shuckers (78-57, 37-28) tied their game against the Mississippi Braves (63-69, 34-28) before scoring four runs in the tenth to wrap up their series with a 6-3 victory. With their 78th win, the Shuckers tie a franchise record for wins in a season, set by the 2015 Biloxi Shuckers.

Three batters into the game, Biloxi took the lead on a home run by Troy Stokes Jr., his 19th of the season. It was the lone run allowed by RHP Enderson Franco, who held the Shuckers to just four hits for the rest of his outing.

RHP Conor Harber turned in another stellar outing for Biloxi, but gave up a two-run homer to Travis Demeritte with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Demeritte's 17th of the year, putting Mississippi in front 2-1. Though he departed with a deficit, Harber hurled six innings and allowed just two runs on four hits.

Facing RHP Jason Hursh (BS, 1) in the top of the ninth, Trent Grisham sparked the Shuckers rally with a one-out single to left. Tyler Heineman and Luis Aviles Jr. drew a pair of walks to load the bases, bringing up Gabriel Noriega. The Shuckers first baseman slashed a single into right field, driving in Grisham to knot the game at 2-2. RHP Jeff Ames (W, 2-0) tossed a scoreless bottom of the ninth for the Shuckers, sending the game to extras.

Corey Ray started on second as the Shuckers bonus runner in the top of the tenth and promptly swiped third, his second stolen base of the day. Keston Hiura then worked a walk, and Weston Wilson was intentionally walked to bring up Grisham. The right fielder bounced a single up the middle, driving in two and putting the Shuckers in front 4-2. Following a wild pitch, Heineman plated Wilson with a sacrifice fly, and Aviles capped the scoring with an RBI single, giving the Shuckers a 6-2 lead. RHP Nate Griep came on to pitch the ninth and allowed one unearned run to score on a single from Connor Lien.

The Shuckers have an off day on Wednesday before starting their final home series of the regular season on Thursday night at 6:35 PM against the Birmingham Barons. The Shuckers are set to send RHP Zack Brown (9-1, 2.48) to the mound while the Barons have not named a starter. On Double Play Thursday, fans can enjoy $2 Yuengling, $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain sodas and $3 weekly draft beers specials courtesy of Polk's Meat Products, Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108.

Single game tickets for the Biloxi Shuckers 2018 season can be purchased at the MGM Park box office or over the phone through Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Playoff tickets and group outings are also available and can be reserved by calling 228-233-3465 or visiting www.biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.