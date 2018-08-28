Ben DeLuzio Wins Southern League Player of the Week

JACKSON, Tenn. - The Southern League office has announced that Jackson Generals center fielder Ben DeLuzio earned Player of the Week honors for games played August 20-26. Jackson (71-61) went 5-2 during the week, including a five-game win streak that helped the team rally for a series victory at Tennessee.

DeLuzio, a 24-year-old native of Orlando, Fla., continued his late-summer surge with a strong week, batting .304 (7-for-23) from the leadoff spot with three walks, a double, a triple, and his second home run of the year. The six-foot-three, 190-pound table-setter also used his game-changing speed while on base, stealing four bases to increase his 2018 total to a career-high 30 swipes. Additionally, DeLuzio recorded 17 putouts in center field across six games as the anchor of the Generals' outfield.

Entering the final week of the regular season, DeLuzio stood three steals behind Biloxi's Corey Ray (33 steals) for the Southern League lead despite playing in 66 fewer games. DeLuzio has set career-best marks this year in stolen bases, home runs, walks, hits, and runs scored, and his defensive strides have shown in a career-best 2.58 range factor (putouts and assists per game). After spending all of May and June on the disabled list, DeLuzio batted .297 through his first 41 Second Half games.

DeLuzio, a Double-A rookie, is in his third professional season after signing with Arizona in 2016 out of Florida State University. DeLuzio's weekly recognition is the second given to a Generals position player in 2018, following Jamie Westbrook's win on June 3. In total, DeLuzio joins three other Generals (Westbrook and pitchers Jon Duplantier and Taylor Widener) in earning a weekly award from the Southern League this season. The award is DeLuzio's first accolade of any kind in his professional career.

The Jackson Generals, a West Tennessee franchise since 1998, are the Double-A minor league affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2017, The Ballpark at Jackson was named the Professional Sports Field of the Year by the Tennessee Turfgrass Association.

